Surviving Suicide Foundat;on hosts first ‘Lunch N Learn’ in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and The Surviving Suicide Foundat;on had its first event on Tuesday afternoon at Wild Bills Fun Center in North Platte.

Miai Lewis started the organization in 2002 in Great Bend, Kansas after his son took his own life. After coping with the loss of his son and learning about his own mental health, Lewis decided that he wanted to help others who are dealing with someone they know who committed suicide and their mental health.

Tuesday’s event was to help people talk to others who have been or are currently going through the loss of someone due to suicide in a comfortable environment while having lunch.

Tuesday marked the first event for the foundation since moving to North Platte. Lewis has only been here for about three months and just wants to help people in the North Platte area.

“What I took from the trauma and changed it over to positivity,” Lewis said. “What I try to do is use the hashtag say less on social media, that is what my son used to say a lot and it doesn’t mean don’t say a lot. It just means you don’t have to say a lot because we understand.”

The Surviving Suicide Foundat;on is having another ‘Lunch N Learn’ on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Wild Bills Fun Center from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

