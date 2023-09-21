‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed

FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," died of an overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances, a Northern California coroner's office said Thursday. He died July 31 at his family home in Oakland, Calif. He was 25.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Actor Angus Cloud died in July of an accidental overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances, a Northern California coroner’s office said Thursday.

Cloud’s cause of death was “acute intoxication” due to the “combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines,” the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said. The office confirmed the overdose was an accident.

The actor was declared dead at his parents’ home July 31 in Oakland. He was 25.

Cloud starred as the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO series “Euphoria.”

In a statement at the time, his family said Cloud had been struggling with the death of his father.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” according to the family’s statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pizza Ranch coming soon to the Canteen District in North Platte.
Pizza Ranch coming soon to the Canteen District
Imelda Ambriz was sentenced for transporting nearly 20 pounds of cocaine across Nebraska.
Woman sentenced for transporting cocaine across Nebraska
North Platte Catholic Schools Senior, Will Krondak is 1 of 16,000 National Merit Scholarship...
North Platte teenager among 16,000 semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship
Smoke rises after an explosion at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte, Neb., Thursday,...
Explosion in Union Pacific’s massive railyard in North Platte appears accidental, investigators say
Ardyce & Ron Hodges owners of Recognition Unlimited, prepare for retirement
After decades in business in downtown North Platte, Recognition Unlimited is preparing to close

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed to the Capitol in Washington, by House...
Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens
Tips to help you achieve early retirement
Tips to help you achieve early retirement
Memphis Popeye’s location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Popeyes shut down for video showing roaches crawling throughout Memphis location
FILE - Connor Thonen-Fleck addresses reporters while his parents stand by his side, Monday...
Appeals court takes up transgender health coverage case likely headed to Supreme Court