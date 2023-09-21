‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket

George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they received a check for $715,000 after taxes.(Kentucky Lottery)
By WKYT News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A Kentucky man is now a millionaire after hitting it big in the latest Mega Millions drawing.

George Cerveny told Kentucky lottery officials he went to bed on Tuesday not thinking much about that night’s drawing. He said he saw the winning numbers, but he was most focused on the Megaball number, which he didn’t get.

“I thought, ‘OK, time to go to bed,’” he said.

But come Wednesday morning, Cerveny realized he matched all five white ball numbers to win $1 million.

“I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it,” he said.

Cerveny said he’s bought tickets at the same Circle K in Corbin for about 10 years but has never won more than a few dollars.

“I’ve played the same numbers for years, and this morning I got a phone call from one of my employees saying, ‘Hey, call Circle K. The manager’s trying to get a hold of you.’”

Playing the same numbers for years has finally paid off.

Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they received a check for $715,000 after taxes.

Cerveny said he plans to pay off all his debts and take a trip.

“We’re going to get out of debt. That’s probably the answer for most people, but we’re going to get out of debt and not have to worry about it … and figure out a nice vacation,” he said.

The Circle K location will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pizza Ranch coming soon to the Canteen District in North Platte.
Pizza Ranch coming soon to the Canteen District
Imelda Ambriz was sentenced for transporting nearly 20 pounds of cocaine across Nebraska.
Woman sentenced for transporting cocaine across Nebraska
North Platte Catholic Schools Senior, Will Krondak is 1 of 16,000 National Merit Scholarship...
North Platte teenager among 16,000 semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship
Smoke rises after an explosion at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte, Neb., Thursday,...
Explosion in Union Pacific’s massive railyard in North Platte appears accidental, investigators say
Ardyce & Ron Hodges owners of Recognition Unlimited, prepare for retirement
After decades in business in downtown North Platte, Recognition Unlimited is preparing to close

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed to the Capitol in Washington, by House...
Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens
Tips to help you achieve early retirement
Tips to help you achieve early retirement
Memphis Popeye’s location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Popeyes shut down for video showing roaches crawling throughout Memphis location
FILE - Connor Thonen-Fleck addresses reporters while his parents stand by his side, Monday...
Appeals court takes up transgender health coverage case likely headed to Supreme Court
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed