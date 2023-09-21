North Platte Community College music department receives grant for iPads

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College music department received a grant that will make it easier for students to perform at community events.

The music department was awarded a $5,224 grant from the James and Betty Keenan Fund. The money was used to purchase 12 new iPads that the music students can load their sheet music onto for community performances, according to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College.

The iPads will be especially useful during windy days and in venues with constricted spaces. They will also be used for Music Theory and other classes.

“We are touched by the generosity of the Keenan family – they see the value music has in the lives of our students,” said Kristin Simpson, music instructor. “We are excited to use the iPads. Not only are they practical, but they align perfectly with the forward-thinking we strive for within the NPCC music department.”

Simpson said she’s grateful to the NPCC administration and Grants Coordinator Kristin Borman for their support of the endeavor.

“These iPads will benefit the education, growth, and development of our students as musicians, which is the number one focus of our department,” said Simpson. “We are thrilled to be able to increase our technological capabilities.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.