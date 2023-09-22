16-year-old to trial court for attempted murder in Grand Island shooting

A nearby business captured surveillance video of the incident in downtown Grand Island.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 16-year-old accused of firing two shots at a passing car in downtown Grand Island is headed to trial court for attempted murder.

Isaac Ronquillo is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm and one count of tampering with evidence.

Isaac Ronquillo during court hearing.
Isaac Ronquillo during court hearing.(KSNB)

Court records indicate Ronquillo was with 18-year-old Jesus Patino July 13 as they were walking downtown, when a car driven by Sergio Munoz, 18, with the three juvenile male passengers drove by. An argument started and Patino and the Ronquillo began chasing the car.

Police said Ronquillo fired twice at the car and a 16-year-old male in the back seat of the vehicle fired six shots in return.

Nobody was wounded, but the gunshots struck three other vehicles.

On Monday a judge found probable cause and transferred Ronquillo to Hall County District court for possible trial on those seven charges.

He will appear in district court October 10 for arraignment. At an arraignment hearing a suspect typically pleads guilty or not guilty to the charges faced.

Sergio Munoz (left) and Jesus Patino were arrested by Grand Island Police following a shooting...
Sergio Munoz (left) and Jesus Patino were arrested by Grand Island Police following a shooting in downtown.(Hall County Department of Corrections)

For his part, Munoz is charged with tampering with evidence. He appeared in Hall County Court Friday, but his probable cause hearing was continued to Oct. 24.

Patino is also charged with evidence tampering and his case is pending in district court. Motion briefs from prosecution and defense attorneys are due in that case Oct. 10.

Police have not identified the 16-year-old who returned fire from the car.

Two other teens, 14 & 16, who were in the vehicle, were issued citations.

Grand Island police said a fifth teen is still on the loose following a shoot-out in Railside Thursday night.

