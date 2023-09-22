Company extends ice cream recall for listeria concern

The Life Raft Treats recall includes the company's Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy flavors.
The Life Raft Treats recall includes the company's Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy flavors.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Life Raft Treats is recalling more of its ice cream products due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes the company’s Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy treats, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

Health officials say the recalled treats come in a variety of packages with a best by date of Aug. 28, 2024.

Listeria can cause serious medical issues in young kids, the elderly and pregnant women.

Healthy individuals typically suffer short-term symptoms such as fever, headache and upset stomachs.

No illnesses have been reported. The company says you can return the items for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Luke Wilson stopped by McPherson County Schools Thursday.
Students left starstruck after actor Luke Wilson stops by McPherson County Schools
Two central Nebraska men indicted on federal charges
Pizza Ranch coming soon to the Canteen District in North Platte.
Pizza Ranch coming soon to the Canteen District
Strong to severe storms possible Thursday into Friday
Strong to severe storms expected for our viewing area Thursday into Friday; Feeling Autumn-like this weekend
KNOP Weather Outlook 9-19-2023
More moisture chances and cooler air to finish workweek

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington Sept. 15....
Gun violence is the ultimate ‘superstorm,’ President Biden says as he announces new federal effort
This Aug. 6, 2018, photo released by Fairfax County Police Department shows Veronica...
Mother gets 78-year prison term for killing daughters, 15 and 5, in Virginia
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate...
Gold bars, cash-stuffed envelopes: New indictment of Sen. Menendez alleges vast corruption
A baby otter is recovering at the Alaska SeaLife Center after its mother was killed by orca...
1-day-old sea otter rescued after orca whales kill mother
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., briefs reporters following a closed-door...
White House preparing for government shutdown as House Republicans lack a viable endgame for funding