District attorney investigator accidentally discharges firearm inside courthouse, police say

The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator...
The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator accidentally discharged her firearm inside the Fulton County Courthouse.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - An accidental shooting caused panic at a courthouse in Atlanta Friday morning, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department reported a Fulton County district attorney investigator accidentally discharged her firearm inside the Fulton County Courthouse and wounded her own leg.

Police said the investigator was alert, conscious and breathing following the incident.

They also reported there is currently no safety threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Luke Wilson stopped by McPherson County Schools Thursday.
Students left starstruck after actor Luke Wilson stops by McPherson County Schools
Two central Nebraska men indicted on federal charges
Pizza Ranch coming soon to the Canteen District in North Platte.
Pizza Ranch coming soon to the Canteen District
Strong to severe storms possible Thursday into Friday
Strong to severe storms expected for our viewing area Thursday into Friday; Feeling Autumn-like this weekend
KNOP Weather Outlook 9-19-2023
More moisture chances and cooler air to finish workweek

Latest News

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate...
Sen. Menendez says he has been falsely accused of accepting bribes as probe finds $100,000 in gold bars, prosecutors say
FILE - The statement of facts to support the arrest warrant for Rodney Milstreed of Finksburg,...
Capitol rioter who attacked AP photographer and police officers is sentenced to 5 years in prison
The children’s books are bound together with plastic rings that could detach from the book and...
More than 250,000 children’s books recalled
FILE - In this April 17, 2019, photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is...
Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic
FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the cost of Louisiana,...
Judge blocks government plan to scale back Gulf oil lease sale to protect whale species