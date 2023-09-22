Great Plains Health opens new primary care building in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Great Plains Health Oak Street Medical Building (OSMB) is set to open Monday. Great Plains Health Staff spent Friday moving into the state-of-the-art facility.

The OSMB, located at the corner of William Avenue and Oak Street, is the new home to:

Great Plains Family Medicine

Great Plains Health Internal Medicine

Great Plains Pediatrics

Great Plains Health Palliative Care

On-site lab

On-site X-ray services

The building has a total of 53 exam rooms and features that the staff says aim to make the patient experience smoother.

Stacey Coppersmith, Great Plains Health Family Medicine PA-C is one of the providers excited to serve patients in the new building.

“The most exciting thing that this building brings us is the opportunity for growth. Great Plains Health has had a long-standing history of high patient volumes and we are really hoping to continue in accommodating that. We’re hoping to continue bringing new doctors into our community to help better serve our patients. For those of us who have been here, it allows us more space to work and more room for our patients,” Coppersmith said.

Coppersmith stressed that the Oak Street Medical Building will greatly help Great Plains Health in providing the best patient experience possible.

“Having all of our services in one place including family medicine and internal medicine, pediatrics and palliative care allows for providers to be able to communicate more directly with one another. Nursing staff can have a better understanding of workflows and the hope is the patients have a pretty seamless experience, traveling through the different services we offer. We are actually in the middle of everywhere at Great Plains Health, we have so many outpatient services and specialty clinics, it is such an honor to be able to work here in this place,” Coppersmith said.

“As our community grows, so does our vision for serving our patients,” said Ivan Mitchell, Great Plains Health’s chief executive officer. “One of our strategic objectives is to ensure access to quality care, which begins with a primary care provider. These providers ensure you live a high quality of life by providing screenings, day-to-day care, and disease prevention, and, when further expertise is necessary, they are able to refer you to specialists.”

Maintaining exceptional access to primary care providers is key for a healthy community.

“Constructing a new building like this gives a chance to reset things that were not a priority when our current location was built 20 years ago,” said Dr. Emily Jones, Great Plains Family Medicine physician. “We have family-sized rooms, exam tables that go up and down, and wheelchair scales that we can use for patients.”

This new building has excellent flow and will enhance provider-to-provider communication as we collaborate to best treat patients’ needs,” added Dr. Raymond Carlson, Great Plains Health Internal Medicine physician.

The Great Plains Health Oak Street Medical Building is located at 625 West William Avenue in North Platte and features adjustable exam tables, wheelchair scales, on-site labs, and X-rays.

