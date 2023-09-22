Great Plains Health opens new primary care building in North Platte

Great Plains Health Oak Street Medical Building prepares to open Monday.
Great Plains Health Oak Street Medical Building prepares to open Monday.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Great Plains Health Oak Street Medical Building (OSMB) is set to open Monday. Great Plains Health Staff spent Friday moving into the state-of-the-art facility.

The OSMB, located at the corner of William Avenue and Oak Street, is the new home to:

  • Great Plains Family Medicine
  • Great Plains Health Internal Medicine
  • Great Plains Pediatrics
  • Great Plains Health Palliative Care
  • On-site lab
  • On-site X-ray services

The building has a total of 53 exam rooms and features that the staff says aim to make the patient experience smoother.

Stacey Coppersmith, Great Plains Health Family Medicine PA-C is one of the providers excited to serve patients in the new building.

“The most exciting thing that this building brings us is the opportunity for growth. Great Plains Health has had a long-standing history of high patient volumes and we are really hoping to continue in accommodating that. We’re hoping to continue bringing new doctors into our community to help better serve our patients. For those of us who have been here, it allows us more space to work and more room for our patients,” Coppersmith said.

Coppersmith stressed that the Oak Street Medical Building will greatly help Great Plains Health in providing the best patient experience possible.

“Having all of our services in one place including family medicine and internal medicine, pediatrics and palliative care allows for providers to be able to communicate more directly with one another. Nursing staff can have a better understanding of workflows and the hope is the patients have a pretty seamless experience, traveling through the different services we offer. We are actually in the middle of everywhere at Great Plains Health, we have so many outpatient services and specialty clinics, it is such an honor to be able to work here in this place,” Coppersmith said.

“As our community grows, so does our vision for serving our patients,” said Ivan Mitchell, Great Plains Health’s chief executive officer. “One of our strategic objectives is to ensure access to quality care, which begins with a primary care provider. These providers ensure you live a high quality of life by providing screenings, day-to-day care, and disease prevention, and, when further expertise is necessary, they are able to refer you to specialists.”

Maintaining exceptional access to primary care providers is key for a healthy community.

“Constructing a new building like this gives a chance to reset things that were not a priority when our current location was built 20 years ago,” said Dr. Emily Jones, Great Plains Family Medicine physician. “We have family-sized rooms, exam tables that go up and down, and wheelchair scales that we can use for patients.”

This new building has excellent flow and will enhance provider-to-provider communication as we collaborate to best treat patients’ needs,” added Dr. Raymond Carlson, Great Plains Health Internal Medicine physician.

The Great Plains Health Oak Street Medical Building is located at 625 West William Avenue in North Platte and features adjustable exam tables, wheelchair scales, on-site labs, and X-rays.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Luke Wilson stopped by McPherson County Schools Thursday.
Students left starstruck after actor Luke Wilson stops by McPherson County Schools
Two central Nebraska men indicted on federal charges
Pizza Ranch coming soon to the Canteen District in North Platte.
Pizza Ranch coming soon to the Canteen District
Strong to severe storms possible Thursday into Friday
Strong to severe storms expected for our viewing area Thursday into Friday; Feeling Autumn-like this weekend
KNOP Jetstream 9-19-2023
A long sunny and warm pattern sets up to finish September

Latest News

Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook said Lindsay Krause team up with Lincoln Police in new PSA...
Nebraska Volleyball and Lincoln Police team up with PSA to tackle distracted driving
KNOP Jetstream 9-19-2023
A long sunny and warm pattern sets up to finish September
Bone found along North Platte River confirmed to be of missing man from Scottsbluff
Lincoln County will launch its 'TextMyGov' text alerts starting Monday.
Lincoln County to launch ‘TextMyGov’ text alerts next week