Man who was lost at sea reunites with Coast Guard crew that rescued him

Crews rescued Charles Gregory after his small boat capsized and he was swept out to sea 12 miles from the coast of St. Augustine. (WJXT, U.S. COAST GUARD, CNN)
By WJXT staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WJXT) - Members of the United States Coast Guard met up with the man whose life they saved in early August for a happy reunion in Florida on Thursday.

Charles Gregory was swept out to sea while fishing. He was lost for 30 hours before being rescued by the Coast Guard.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old and his parents, Raymond and Debra Gregory, were able to express their gratitude to the rescue crew.

“Today, I need to celebrate you guys because you all guys rock,” Charles Gregory’s father, Raymond, said.

The crews rescued Charles Gregory after his small boat capsized and he was swept out to sea 12 miles from the coast of St. Augustine.

“I couldn’t slow down fast enough before I was in the swells and rolls the boat,” Charles Gregory said. “I lose my life jacket, my flares, my radios.”

Crews rescued Charles Gregory after his small boat capsized and he was swept out to sea 12...
Crews rescued Charles Gregory after his small boat capsized and he was swept out to sea 12 miles from the coast of St. Augustine.

Charles Gregory said once he lost sight of land, he lost hope.

“It’s a very odd feeling knowing that you’re going to die before you have any of the symptoms, like I’m still fine. I’m not like super dehydrated yet. I was like, it’s just a matter of time,” Charles Gregory said.

Crews were out searching by sea and by air.

It was by aircraft that U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Evan Ewald spotted something on the radar that turned out to be the missing boater.

“I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be flying in that sea, but it has been about 17 years and it will probably be the highlight of my career,” Ewald said.

Help was on the way.

The Coast Guard crew pulled Charles Gregory on board their boat, throwing a blanket on him to shield him from the sun.

“That was one of the craziest moments of my life,” Charles Gregory described.

Charles Gregory was dehydrated, bruised, sunburnt and stung by jellyfish when he was found.

“That’s the happiest I’ve ever been to be in a hospital,” he said.

After a few days, Charles Gregory was back on his feet.

“I’d say I’m more grateful for you know, every day that you have. Obviously not that I wasn’t before, but as far as mentally, I’m fine. You know, as long as my family is fine, I’m good.” Charles Gregory said.

He said he’s still enjoying the water. His family is filled with joy to have him back and thankful for those who saved their son.

“We will love them for ever and ever,” Debra Gregory said.

Plaques were handed out to the agencies involved to show gratitude.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Luke Wilson stopped by McPherson County Schools Thursday.
Students left starstruck after actor Luke Wilson stops by McPherson County Schools
Pizza Ranch coming soon to the Canteen District in North Platte.
Pizza Ranch coming soon to the Canteen District
Strong to severe storms possible Thursday into Friday
Strong to severe storms expected for our viewing area Thursday into Friday; Feeling Autumn-like this weekend
Two central Nebraska men indicted on federal charges
KNOP Weather Outlook 9-19-2023
More moisture chances and cooler air to finish workweek

Latest News

Crews rescued Charles Gregory after his small boat capsized and he was swept out to sea 12...
Man who was lost at sea reunites with rescue crew
A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los...
Motorist uses truck during chase to help police catch robbery suspect
A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los...
Good Samaritan helps end lengthy LAPD chase
The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident, police stated.
Police credit Louisville Cardinals players for help in rescue of overturned car near stadium