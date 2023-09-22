Motorist uses truck during chase to help police catch robbery suspect

A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los Angeles. (KABC)
By KABC staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:05 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los Angeles.

The pursuit started Thursday afternoon with the suspect trying to lose police by switching streets and even driving on a sidewalk at one point to bypass congestion.

That’s when another driver rammed into the front of the suspect’s car, pinning it in traffic.

The driver wasn’t hurt.

A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los...
A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los Angeles.

Police were able to get the suspect to climb out of the car through a window. He was then arrested.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pizza Ranch coming soon to the Canteen District in North Platte.
Pizza Ranch coming soon to the Canteen District
Actor Luke Wilson stopped by McPherson County Schools Thursday.
Students left starstruck after actor Luke Wilson stops by McPherson County Schools
Imelda Ambriz was sentenced for transporting nearly 20 pounds of cocaine across Nebraska.
Woman sentenced for transporting cocaine across Nebraska
North Platte Catholic Schools Senior, Will Krondak is 1 of 16,000 National Merit Scholarship...
North Platte teenager among 16,000 semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship
Ardyce & Ron Hodges owners of Recognition Unlimited, prepare for retirement
After decades in business in downtown North Platte, Recognition Unlimited is preparing to close

Latest News

A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los...
Good Samaritan helps end lengthy LAPD chase
The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident, police stated.
Police credit Louisville Cardinals players for help in rescue of overturned car near stadium
Tommy Boyd was taken into custody without incident at a Dierbergs grocery store, officials said.
Authorities capture ‘dangerous’ inmate who escaped custody at hospital in St. Louis
FILE - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services building is seen, April 5, 2009, in...
Medicaid coverage restored to about a half-million people after computer errors in many states