North Platte Public School Board of Education holds public hearing on tax requests

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public School Board of Education held a public hearing Thursday evening regarding property taxes.

North Platte Public Schools has three property tax requests that require a public hearing.

The Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund is for bonds that the school board had previously issued for HVAC systems at the elementary schools. Those will be paid off in 2026.

The General Fund goes to teachers and educators in the district to help keep it running. The Special Building Fund helps keep up the maintenance of buildings in the North Platte Public School District.

The district does not take action on the levy but will take action on the property tax request which will be in October. Stuart Simpson is the Executive Director of Finance for North Platte Public Schools and said that the property tax will indeed go down.

“North Platte Public Schools levy has been about a $1.02 for the General Fund right now. That will be dropping to roughly about 99 cents so North Platte Public Schools is looking at reducing property tax requests which reduce levies across town and the same way with our Special Building Fund,” Simpson said.

The new levies will not officially take effect until Jan 1, 2024.

