Reaching One Classroom A Time: Mrs. Kammerer and ‘Sing Around Nebraska’

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Each week, News 2 recognizes a North Platte Public School educator who receives a REACH grant to help improve the learning environment for students.

This week’s recipient is Janette Kammerer, a district-wide elementary and Pre-K music instructor. Kammerer was so excited when News 2 came into her final class of the day with the surprise.

“I had no idea honestly, I was hoping for it and it just makes a huge difference so I am super excited,” Kammerer said.

This grant is for the music department to help with a biannual program called ‘Sing Around Nebraska’ which is a show for 4th, 5th, and 6th graders.

‘Sing Around Nebraska’ has four to five songs that require students to memorize and reach certain pitches. Those students rehearse once a week in preparation for the show.

“This money will help students that are selected to get the registration fees covered. The registration fees cover the concert t-shirts that they get, and they get two snacks during the day and then it also helps cover the cost of the clinician and accompanist for the day,” Kammerer said.

Sing Around Nebraska is scheduled for Jan 20. 2024 with auditions starting soon.

REACH grants are made possible by the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Lincoln County-headquartered Fat Dogs Convenience Store.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.