Salmonella outbreak reported at Nebraska wedding reception

Health officials are investigating potential cases of Salmonella illness among people who attended a wedding reception in Nebraska earlier this month.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Two Rivers Public Health Department and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (NDHHS) are working to investigate potential cases of Salmonella illness among people who attended a wedding reception near the Holdrege/Elm Creek area on Saturday, September 9.

Individuals should speak with their healthcare provider about any concerns they may have.

Most people who get ill from Salmonella have diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Most people recover without specific treatment and should not take antibiotics. Antibiotics are typically used only to treat people who have severe illness or who are at risk for it. Some people’s illness may be so severe that they need to e hospitalized.

The health department is asking anyone who attended and/or ate at the event to complete the following survey. It is important to complete all of these questions even if you were not sick.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Luke Wilson stopped by McPherson County Schools Thursday.
Students left starstruck after actor Luke Wilson stops by McPherson County Schools
Two central Nebraska men indicted on federal charges
Pizza Ranch coming soon to the Canteen District in North Platte.
Pizza Ranch coming soon to the Canteen District
Bone found along North Platte River confirmed to be of missing man from Scottsbluff
Strong to severe storms possible Thursday into Friday
Strong to severe storms expected for our viewing area Thursday into Friday; Feeling Autumn-like this weekend

Latest News

Veteran Lee Sanks honored for both military service and his 100th birthday.
Century of service: Kearney WWII veteran honored for 100th birthday
Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook said Lindsay Krause team up with Lincoln Police in new PSA...
Nebraska Volleyball and Lincoln Police team up with PSA to tackle distracted driving
KNOP Jetstream 9-19-2023
A long sunny and warm pattern sets up to finish September
Great Plains Health Oak Street Medical Building prepares to open Monday.
Great Plains Health opens new primary care building in North Platte