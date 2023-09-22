Some scattered strong storms for Friday; Beautiful and mild weekend ahead

Over the last week, the drought across the state has slightly worsen with below average precipitation observed. Relief is on the way over the next 2 weeks!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Some stormy conditions are in store for the area during the day Friday, with skies becoming nice and bright as we welcome Autumn 2023.

A cold front that is located our west, will be propagating through our viewing area late Friday Night into early Saturday Morning. Ahead of the front, the atmosphere will somewhat primed for chances of scattered thunderstorms to develop. Some storms could be strong to possibly severe. Damaging winds, hail, and a tornado or two, especially for the Panhandle, will be possible. Highs during the day Friday will be in the 70s with breezy conditions, with winds coming from the south, at speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will drop down into the 40s and 50s, with winds switching directions out of the north, with clearing conditions.

The potential exists for some storms during the day Friday
The potential exists for some storms during the day Friday(Andre Brooks)

As we enter the first few days of Autumn 2023, conditions will feel like it. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s and lows in the 40s to near 50, with mainly sunny skies with a northerly flow with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. These conditions will continue into the early to mid next week.

Beautiful and mild temperatures to welcome the new season
Beautiful and mild temperatures to welcome the new season(Andre Brooks)

