Students left starstruck after actor Luke Wilson stops by McPherson County Schools

It’s a birthday surprise students at McPherson County Schools will never forget.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Students heard through the grapevine Hollywood actor Luke Wilson was not only in the sandhills of Nebraska playing golf, but that today was his birthday.

The sophomore students took it upon themselves to make a sign in hopes that he would see it on his way through Tryon and sure enough he did. Although Wilson was in hurry to catch a flight, he took it upon himself to knock on the door and make sure to tell the kids a big “THANK YOU!!”

