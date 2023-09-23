Anselmo-Merna snaps Mullen’s undefeated streak

Anselmo-Merna freshman Dane Duryea leaps up for the touchdown grab to extend the Coyotes lead...
Anselmo-Merna freshman Dane Duryea leaps up for the touchdown grab to extend the Coyotes lead over the Mullen Broncos on Sept 22.(KNOP/ Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Anselmo-Merna Coyotes defeated the Mullen Broncos on Friday.

In the opening drive, the Coyotes tried to punch it in on fourth down and they were stopped as senior Own Thorberg would up with the huge defensive stop.

First play on offense for Mullen, junior Justin French fumbled a pitch from senior quarterback Chase Gracey as the Coyotes swarmed to the football forcing a safety as Anselmo-merna would go up 2-0. The Coyotes would get the ball back as senior Quinten Myers would find freshman Dan Duryea for the score on fourth down.

The Bronco defense would force a fourth down late in the first quarter but that didn’t stop Myers from finding Duryea as those two connected again inside the five-yard line. Next play Myers would take it into the endzone for 6 more to extend the Coyote lead 14 to nothing.

In the end, it was Anselmo-Merna coming away with the victory 42-24 over Mullen, snapping the Broncos ' game-winning streak.

Next up for Anselmo-Merna (3-2) is the Knights of Sandhills-Thedford (4-1) at home on Friday, Sept.29.

For Mullen, (4-1) their next opponent will be the Leyton Warriors (1-4) at home on Friday, Sept. 29.

