Huskers beat Bulldogs, 28-14

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers beat the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, 28-14.

Nebraska held Louisiana Tech scoreless in the first quarter, marking the fifth time in the past six games Nebraska has held the opposition scoreless in the first quarter. NU has allowed a total of three first-quarter points in those six games.

Running back Anthony Grant rushed for 26 yards in the first half to increase his Nebraska career rushing total to 1,014 yards. He is the 68th player in Nebraska history with 1,000 career rushing yards.

Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg had a 43-yard run in the first quarter, marking his career long run. His previous high was a 20-yard touchdown run last week against Northern Illinois.

Receiver Billy Kemp IV opened the scoring for the second straight week with a 9-yard TD run in the second quarter. The touchdown run was the first of Kemp’s career and tied his career long rush. It was his 10th career touchdown overall.

Safety Isaac Gifford recorded four tackles in the first half to increase his career total to 101 tackles.

WATCH: The #Huskers arrive at Memorial Stadium for today's game against Louisiana Tech. Kick-off is at 2:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network. pic.twitter.com/w3EqNZhHYX — 10/11 News (@1011_News) September 23, 2023

