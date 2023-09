NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs hosted the Kearney Bearcats on Friday night.

Despite the Bulldogs keeping it close early, the Bearcats pulled away late to win, 38-24.

Next up for the North Platte, they visit Omaha Westside on Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.