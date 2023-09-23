North Platte Public Schools unveils new outdoor scoreboard at annual backyard barbeque

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public School Foundation held its annual backyard barbeque Friday but making this year’s event even more special was the unveiling of a new scoreboard at Bauer Field.

“We are so grateful for all of the sponsors that made this happen and the curriculum that will be used for the students with the new scoreboard, it is very exciting,” said North Platte Public School Foundation Director, Terri Burchell.

Friday evening prior to the North Platte High Football game, the winning classes for the North Platte Public Schools Change War contests were announced as well. $16,500 were raised this week with change wars.

“We’re truly blessed, and grateful for all of the continued support of the students and teachers,” Burchell concluded.

