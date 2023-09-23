Rhule: Starting Nebraska QB against Louisiana Tech will be a game-time decision

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jeff Sims or Heinrich Haarberg? Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule said the starting quarterback against Louisiana Tech will be a “game time” decision on Saturday.

Sims has practiced all week and is nearing full health while Haarberg is coming off his first career start - where he totaled more than 520 yards of offense while leading the Huskers to their first win of the Matt Rhule era.

“It’s nothing other than who do I think gives us the best chance to win - at every position,” Rhule said.

Nebraska and Louisiana Tech kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The forecast for this weekend’s game will be one to watch closely as rain is expected.

Saturday’s game will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The Huskers open the week as 19 point favorites over LA Tech.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.