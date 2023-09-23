Stapleton holds pop up thrift shop at community center

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Stapleton is having a pop-up thrift shop at their community center through Sunday.

For the first time, people can drop off unwanted items, ranging from clothes, pots, pans, toys, antiques and so much more.

All items are priced at $1 unless specified. Stacey Anderson, village clerk for Stapleton, organized the pop-up thrift shop. She said there were over 300 people who stopped by on Friday.

All of the proceeds go to building and constructing a new splash pad for the community.

“A splash pad is, water shoots up from the ground and it has features that the kids can play on, I’ll grab my box and show it,” Anderson said. “We are going with a theme, but we have to raise the money first before any company will let us start planning it, and like I said a basic cost is $130,000 to $150,000 for a splash pad and it’s going to go in our community park, our village park.”

The pop-up thrift shop in Stapleton will continue on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9. a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at the back of the store or the front until noon on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.