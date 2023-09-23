Sutherland Football hosts former Coach and Perkins County Plainsmen

By Tristen Winder
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After leading the Sailor Football team for the past several seasons, Brenden Geier returned to Sutherland, Friday evening but this time as an opposing coach.

Leading the 3-1 Perkins County Plainsmen. Meanwhile, the Sailors of Sutherland are searching for their first victory of the season. In first-quarter action in the physical game, the Sailors force the ball loose but the Plainsmen recover and sneak into the endzone soon after to strike first with a Dawson Tjaden run up the middle of the field.

Next offensive possession, Tjaden doesn’t like what he sees downfield so he tucks the ball firmly under his arm and marches in for six more points. Second-quarter action Sutherland trying to jump-start the offense Will Long stays cool under pressure, steps up in the picket, and picks up a few yards for the Sailors.

Perkins County leaves Lincoln County with a 46-14 victory over Sutherland. The Sailors will return to action next Friday by traveling to Morrill. Meanwhile, Perkins County will host Sandhills Valley.

