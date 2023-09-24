Adult Prom in North Platte donates funds to Rape/Domestic Abuse Program
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Adult Prom was held in North Platte on Saturday and it was to benefit Rape/Domestic Abuse Program.
The prom is held every year and meant as a way for adults to dress up nicely, as well as support a good cause.
Organizers said that because so many people are abused and need the help of RDAP, it made sense to support the group for what it does.
“It’s a good time,” said Scott Schroeder, one of the organizers. “It’s a good excuse to dress up and come out and have run and raise money for a good cause, a good organization that does a lot of good for a lot of people.”
