Adult Prom in North Platte donates funds to Rape/Domestic Abuse Program

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Adult Prom was held in North Platte on Saturday and it was to benefit Rape/Domestic Abuse Program.

The prom is held every year and meant as a way for adults to dress up nicely, as well as support a good cause.

Organizers said that because so many people are abused and need the help of RDAP, it made sense to support the group for what it does.

“It’s a good time,” said Scott Schroeder, one of the organizers. “It’s a good excuse to dress up and come out and have run and raise money for a good cause, a good organization that does a lot of good for a lot of people.”

