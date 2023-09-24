Adult Prom in North Platte donates funds to Rape/Domestic Abuse Program

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Adult Prom was held in North Platte on Saturday and it was to benefit Rape/Domestic Abuse Program.

The prom is held every year and meant as a way for adults to dress up nicely, as well as support a good cause.

Organizers said that because so many people are abused and need the help of RDAP, it made sense to support the group for what it does.

“It’s a good time,” said Scott Schroeder, one of the organizers. “It’s a good excuse to dress up and come out and have run and raise money for a good cause, a good organization that does a lot of good for a lot of people.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salmonella outbreak reported at Nebraska wedding reception
Bone found along North Platte River confirmed to be of missing man from Scottsbluff
Mountain lion shot in Valentine after multiple sightings and disruption of a golf tournament
North Platte High School's new outdoor scoreboard was unveiled Friday evening.
North Platte Public Schools unveils new outdoor scoreboard at annual backyard barbeque
Nebraska and Louisiana Tech kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Huskers ramp up their ground game with Haarberg and Grant in a 28-14 win over Louisiana Tech

Latest News

The celebration was a part of Women in Aviation International’s North Platte chapter and is a...
Girls in Aviation Day celebrated in North Platte
Children’s author Yvette Mannon visited North Platte’s Bible Supplies on Saturday to read to...
Children’s author Yvette Mannon visits North Platte to spread feel good message
North Platte Canteen Festival celebrates third year
North Platte Canteen Festival celebrates third year
KNOP Week
High pressure to keep clouds at bay and 90s away