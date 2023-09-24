Girls in Aviation Day celebrated in North Platte

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 24, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Girls in Aviation Day was celebrated at Lee Bird Feed on Saturday by a crowd of dozens who were all interested in seeing more women enter STEM fields, specifically aviation.

According to organizer Krista Schufeldt, only 6% of pilots are girls, and she wants to change that.

“We want to know that our youth, our girls, just because there is a man in that cockpit right now, doesn’t mean there can’t be a woman in there too,” Schufeldt said.

The celebration was a part of Women in Aviation International’s North Platte chapter and is a national holiday.

