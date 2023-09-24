Nebraska Game and Parks hosts geocaching event in Buffalo Bill State Park

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Game and Parks hosted a geocaching event in Buffalo Bill State Park on Saturday as a way to encourage families to learn how GPSs work, as well as to show a new form of exercising and adventure.

Dozens of little caches are hidden across North Platte, and millions across the world. They are typically small plastic boxes, and inside are trinkets or prizes for finding the cache.

The policy is that you should put something in the cache after you take it out, so that way everyone finds something new and exciting.

Each cache is well hidden, requiring people to search for them which can help families get alternative forms of exercise.

