North Platte Canteen Festival celebrates third year

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Canteen Festival in North Platte celebrated its third year on Saturday.

The festival is held every year to commemorate the women who baked goods to give to the soldiers during World War II.

The festival started off with a pancake feed at the Lincoln County Historical Museum before switching over to the historic Canteen District in downtown North Platte. The festival included booths with arts, crafts and food.

This year’s biggest attraction was the performance of Encore Histroy’s Jody Ingalls, who traveled to the festival from Kentucky.

Ingalls performed hits from the 1940s that helped U.S. troops win the Second World War.

