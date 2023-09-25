100-year-old celebrates birthday with Corvette show

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Bobby Smith has known one thing for the 100 years he has been on Earth: he loves Corvettes.

He has slowly been teaching everyone at his care facility about luxury sports cars.

When his 100th birthday came around, the employees at his care facility in Gothenburg decided they wanted to throw him a Corvette themed party.

Corvette owners brought their cars from hundreds of miles away to spend the special day with Smith.

One of his caretakers, Barb Nuxoll, said she has learned one thing from Smith.

“Bobby has taught us that Corvette is an attitude, not an age,” Nuxoll said.

