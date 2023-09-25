Canteen Festival wraps up with ‘A Sentimental Musical Journey’

By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 25, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Canteen Festival concluded Sunday with a performance of ‘A Sentimental Musical Journey’ by North Platte residents.

The Canteen Festival was orchestrated by the Lincoln County Historical Museum as a way to raise money for their organization, which is also planning a new canteen exhibit.

The performance of ‘A Sentimental Musical Journey’ was mixed with songs from World War II and the 1940s, each highlighting the golden era of music that the 1940s presented.

Jim Griffin, who is the Director of the Lincoln County Historical Museum, said that each part of the festival has out-performed previous years.

“We had more numbers at our pancake feed then we have had in the past years. The downtown vendors show had great attendance and there are lots of people coming in now to buy tickets for the show, so the show is going to be a success too,” Griffin said.

