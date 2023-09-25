Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team snags top five finishes in Iowa

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team fought through two days of pouring rain and a lightning delay to claim several top-five finishes in Ford Dodge, Iowa over the weekend.

MPCC cowboys and cowgirls competed in Iowa Central Community College’s Triton Stampede on Friday and Saturday. Mid-Plains bull rider Koby Jacobson won the short round and placed second in the average at the rodeo. Fellow bull rider, Eli Higa, won the long round for a third-place finish in the average, and Casey Reis was sixth in the average.

Bareback rider Jackson Lunn ended up second on the leaderboard in the short go. On the timed event, Higa and Kahiwa Augustiro came in eighth in the team roping average with Matt Miller and Rex Day right behind them in ninth place.

Day and Barrett Schlieker split seventh and eighth in the tie-down average, and Augustiro finished ninth in steer wrestling.

MPCC’s men’s team was fourth in terms of overall points.

“The bull riders really came to ride this weekend,” said Aukai Kaai, MPCC Rodeo Team roughstock coach. “They are putting in the work, and it’s showing. We had some tough draws this week and really had to battle to put runs together.”

The Mid-Plains rodeo team will hit the road for their next competition – the Blue Hawk Stampede Friday and Saturday in Dickinson, N.D.

