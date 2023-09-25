More public input sought on Nebraska’s broadband needs, and on preliminary plan for spending federal/state funds

(MGN)
By Paul Hammel, Nebraska Examiner
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - Nebraskans have at least three options right now for providing input on how the state plans to spend millions of dollars to improve high-speed internet service.

1. Nebraskans can submit comments until Oct. 14 about the State Broadband Office’s initial proposal to spend $405 million it was allocated via the federal Broadband Equity, Access & Deployment (BEAD) program. To submit comments online, access the broadband office website.

2. A digital survey is being conducted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to determine the quality of internet service at your home and how you use it. The deadline to take the survey is Wednesday. Access the website at https://go.unl.edu/nedigitalequity.

3.Several public meetings are being held to gather in-person comments on the State Broadband Office’s plans, and on the state’s map of “unserved” and “underserved” areas. The remaining meetings are scheduled (all times are local times):

  • Tuesday, at Divots Conference Center in Norfolk from 4-6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, at the Bosselman Conference Center in Grand Island from 4-6 p.m.
  • Thursday at the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s headquarters in Lincoln from 4-6 p.m.
  • Oct. 3 at the Niobrara Lodge in Valentine from 4-6 p.m.
  • Oct. 4 at the NDOT district headquarters in Gering from 4-6 p.m.
  • Oct. 9 at the Holiday Inn Express in North Platte, from 4-6 p.m.
  • Oct. 10, at the Cobblestone Inn in McCook from 5-7 p.m.

According to the Nebraska Broadband Office website, the state has nearly $1.9 billion in state and federal funds left to spend to improve internet access across the state.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors
Police lights
Scottsbluff woman arrested for DUI after crash with child
Adult Prom was held in North Platte on Saturday and it was to benefit Rape/Domestic Abuse...
Adult Prom in North Platte donates funds to Rape/Domestic Abuse Program
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Mountain lion shot in Valentine after multiple sightings and disruption of a golf tournament

Latest News

DWIGHT, ILLINOIS - APRIL 23: An aerial view from a drone shows John Duffy planting corn on a...
Growing pessimism found in latest annual poll of rural Nebraskans
Koby Jacobson, bull rider for the Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team, spurs to a short-go...
Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team snags top five finishes in Iowa
Orignial monument to Hugh Glass seen today.
Family of famed poet plans to breach century-old monument to unlock mystery inside
The federal government has proposed fines against a Wood River plant in connection with a fatal...
Federal government fines Wood River ethanol plant for April worker death