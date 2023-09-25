Relay for Life of the Plains holds Luminary Ceremony

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Relay for Life of the Plains held their annual Luminary Ceremony on Sunday at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte.

The ceremony was supposed to take place in July, but was pushed back because of weather.

Sept. 24 was chosen because it is also World Cancer Research Day.

Each year paper bags are decorated by families to honor loved ones who have struggled with cancer. The bags then have a light placed inside and glow throughout the night.

Organizer, Lori Tobiasson, said she is proud of the ceremony.

Tobiasson also noted that Relay for Life of the Plains has been behind on their fundraising goal this year.

