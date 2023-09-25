UNK Band Day Parade brings music, competition to downtown Kearney

By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (UNK) - The University of Nebraska at Kearney hosted its 64th annual UNK Band Day Parade on Saturday, with 28 middle and high school marching bands participating in the showcase and competition in downtown Kearney.

For the seventh straight year, Kearney High School won the sweepstakes trophy awarded to the top overall band. The Bearcats also took first place in the Class AA division and received the Outstanding Drum Line award.

Other first-place honors went to Gering in Class A, Holdrege in Class B, Ravenna in Class C, Axtell in Class D, and Ogallala in the middle school division. Grand Island Senior High School received the Outstanding Color Guard Award.

A staple of the fall marching season, UNK Band Day is a celebration of music that showcases programs from across Nebraska and serves as preparation for the Oct. 7 Harvest of Harmony Parade and Field Competition in Grand Island. Bands also participated in Saturday’s Bearcat Marching Festival at Kearney High School.

UNK Band Day Competition

Sweepstakes Trophy

Kearney High School

Outstanding Drum Line

Kearney High School

Outstanding Color Guard

Grand Island Senior High

Class AA

1st – Kearney High School

2nd – Grand Island Senior High

3rd – Lincoln North Star

Class A

1st – Gering

Class B

1st – Holdrege

2nd – Kearney Catholic

3rd – Broken Bow

Class C

1st – Ravenna

2nd – Ord

3rd – Amherst

Class D

1st – Axtell

2nd – Arcadia

3rd – Parkview Christian

Middle School

1st – Ogallala

2nd – Faith Christian

3rd – Cozad

