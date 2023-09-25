UNK Band Day Parade brings music, competition to downtown Kearney
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (UNK) - The University of Nebraska at Kearney hosted its 64th annual UNK Band Day Parade on Saturday, with 28 middle and high school marching bands participating in the showcase and competition in downtown Kearney.
For the seventh straight year, Kearney High School won the sweepstakes trophy awarded to the top overall band. The Bearcats also took first place in the Class AA division and received the Outstanding Drum Line award.
Other first-place honors went to Gering in Class A, Holdrege in Class B, Ravenna in Class C, Axtell in Class D, and Ogallala in the middle school division. Grand Island Senior High School received the Outstanding Color Guard Award.
A staple of the fall marching season, UNK Band Day is a celebration of music that showcases programs from across Nebraska and serves as preparation for the Oct. 7 Harvest of Harmony Parade and Field Competition in Grand Island. Bands also participated in Saturday’s Bearcat Marching Festival at Kearney High School.
UNK Band Day Competition
Sweepstakes Trophy
Kearney High School
Outstanding Drum Line
Kearney High School
Outstanding Color Guard
Grand Island Senior High
Class AA
1st – Kearney High School
2nd – Grand Island Senior High
3rd – Lincoln North Star
Class A
1st – Gering
Class B
1st – Holdrege
2nd – Kearney Catholic
3rd – Broken Bow
Class C
1st – Ravenna
2nd – Ord
3rd – Amherst
Class D
1st – Axtell
2nd – Arcadia
3rd – Parkview Christian
Middle School
1st – Ogallala
2nd – Faith Christian
3rd – Cozad
