White House Announces Over $15 Million in Railroad Funding for Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ahead of a scheduled visit to Grand Island by U.S. Dept. of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, federal agencies have announced that Nebraska will receive over $15 million for railroad projects across the state.

In a press release early Monday morning, the Biden-Harris Administraion, and more specifically the Federal Railroad Administration of the U.S. Department of Transportation, says $15.22 million will go towards the Cornhusker Railroad Regional Connectivity Project.

“The project involves final design and construction activities for track-related improvements, upgrades to certain grade crossings, and expansion of the railcar repair facility,” the release stated. “These activities will help modernize the Cornhusker Railroad and allow for safer and more efficient operations, such as improving the short line’s interchanging of trains with two Class I railroads. Cathcart Rail, LLC will provide a 20 percent non-Federal match. This project qualifies for the statutory set-aside for projects in Rural Areas.”

The funding is part of the Infrastructure Law, which invested more than $1.4 billion into 70 rail improvement projects in 35 states and Washington, D.C., according to the Federal Railroad Administration. Officials added that this is the largest amount ever awarded for rail safety and rail supply chain upgrades through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.