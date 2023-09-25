White House Announces Over $15 Million in Railroad Funding for Nebraska

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ahead of a scheduled visit to Grand Island by U.S. Dept. of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, federal agencies have announced that Nebraska will receive over $15 million for railroad projects across the state.

In a press release early Monday morning, the Biden-Harris Administraion, and more specifically the Federal Railroad Administration of the U.S. Department of Transportation, says $15.22 million will go towards the Cornhusker Railroad Regional Connectivity Project.

“The project involves final design and construction activities for track-related improvements, upgrades to certain grade crossings, and expansion of the railcar repair facility,” the release stated. “These activities will help modernize the Cornhusker Railroad and allow for safer and more efficient operations, such as improving the short line’s interchanging of trains with two Class I railroads. Cathcart Rail, LLC will provide a 20 percent non-Federal match. This project qualifies for the statutory set-aside for projects in Rural Areas.”

The funding is part of the Infrastructure Law, which invested more than $1.4 billion into 70 rail improvement projects in 35 states and Washington, D.C., according to the Federal Railroad Administration. Officials added that this is the largest amount ever awarded for rail safety and rail supply chain upgrades through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors
Police lights
Scottsbluff woman arrested for DUI after crash with child
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Adult Prom was held in North Platte on Saturday and it was to benefit Rape/Domestic Abuse...
Adult Prom in North Platte donates funds to Rape/Domestic Abuse Program
Mountain lion shot in Valentine after multiple sightings and disruption of a golf tournament

Latest News

KNOP Week
High pressure to keep clouds at bay and 90s away
The Nebraska Humane Society surpassed its fundraising goal Sunday at its annual Walk and Dog...
Nebraska Humane Society surpasses fundraising goal for its biggest event of the year
Police lights
Scottsbluff woman arrested for DUI after crash with child
The Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial Run, an annual race aimed at raising awareness and...
Memorial run raises $9K for Smith Falls trails