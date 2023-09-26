Commissioners grant loan to Nebraska International Port of the Plains

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska International Port of the Plains and Inland Port Authority Board of Directors met Monday afternoon in Hershey to continue discussions on their progress.

The inland port is to act as a gateway for shipping international products. Officials said it will be a great boost to the area once operational.

The Inland Port Authority Board of Directors partnered with the North Platte Area Chamber of Development Corporation in pursuing new economic projects. The Inland Port Authority also received a loan from the Lincoln County Commissioners Monday morning to move ahead with their progress.

“In order for us to do that we need to have our infrastructure organized and ready to go we are proceeding on that,” Dugan said. “We have received a loan from Lincoln County, and we are going to be utilizing those to put us in a position when its time to act we are ready to act.”

Chairman Vince Dugan said they are pleased with the progress they are making with the development.

“When we get going and when we achieve success the answer is we will have jobs,” Dugan said. “There will be a significant amount of jobs, a significant amount of investment in our area which will generate more economic activity.”

The Inland Port Authority Board of Directors will meet again next month to discuss these funds and partnerships further.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.