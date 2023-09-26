Fan reminders for Friday’s baseball exhibition vs. Omaha

(Maddie Washburn | Maddie Washburn )
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska baseball team holds its first fall exhibition game this Friday, Sept. 29, welcoming in-state foe Omaha to Hawks Field at Haymarket Park at 4 p.m. The game is scheduled to last 14 innings.

Gates will open 90 minutes prior to first pitch at 2:30 p.m. and admission is free to the public. Concessions will be open for fans with a limited menu for purchase. All outside food and beverage is prohibited.

Additionally, the exhibition will be streamed live on Facebook (//Facebook.com/HuskerBaseball), while a link to live stats is available on Huskers.com

The Huskers return 20 players from last season, including All-Big Ten honoree Gabe Swansen. Swansen hit .291 at the plate with 11 doubles, 18 home runs, 57 RBI and 45 runs in 2023.

Nebraska has 25 newcomers on its roster, with 14 transfers and 11 freshmen.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County government agencies will start to be able to send out messages through a service...
Lincoln County emergency text alerts to begin Tuesday
White House, Pete Buttigieg announces more than $15 million in railroad funding for Nebraska
Country artists Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum will headline the 2024 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero...
Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum to headline concert series at 2024 NEBRASKAland Days
Traffic along South Jeffers Street switched lanes as part of the reconstruction project for...
Jeffers Street construction shifts lanes
A car drove completely through a house in Huntersville on Sunday.
Car crashes completely through home, leaving at least 1 person hurt

Latest News

FULL VIDEO: WR Alex Bullock Michigan Game Week Press Conference (9/26/23)
FULL VIDEO: WR Alex Bullock Michigan Game Week Press Conference (9/26/23)
FULL VIDEO: DB Omar Brown Michigan Game Week Press Conference (9/26/23)
FULL VIDEO: DB Omar Brown Michigan Game Week Press Conference (9/26/23)
FULL VIDEO: OL Ethan Piper Michigan Game Week Press Conference (9/26/23)
FULL VIDEO: OL Ethan Piper Michigan Game Week Press Conference (9/26/23)
FULL VIDEO: LB Mikai Gbayor Michigan Game Week Press Conference (9/26/23)
FULL VIDEO: LB Mikai Gbayor Michigan Game Week Press Conference (9/26/23)