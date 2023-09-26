Fan reminders for Friday’s baseball exhibition vs. Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska baseball team holds its first fall exhibition game this Friday, Sept. 29, welcoming in-state foe Omaha to Hawks Field at Haymarket Park at 4 p.m. The game is scheduled to last 14 innings.

Gates will open 90 minutes prior to first pitch at 2:30 p.m. and admission is free to the public. Concessions will be open for fans with a limited menu for purchase. All outside food and beverage is prohibited.

Additionally, the exhibition will be streamed live on Facebook (//Facebook.com/HuskerBaseball), while a link to live stats is available on Huskers.com

The Huskers return 20 players from last season, including All-Big Ten honoree Gabe Swansen. Swansen hit .291 at the plate with 11 doubles, 18 home runs, 57 RBI and 45 runs in 2023.

Nebraska has 25 newcomers on its roster, with 14 transfers and 11 freshmen.

