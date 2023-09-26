Hershey Softball hosts Southern Valley/Alma

Hershey Softball hosts Southern Valley/Alma
By Tristen Winder
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska high school softball season is quickly winding down with just a few games left in the season. Monday evening the 10-17 Lady Panthers of Hershey hosted the Southern Valley Alma Saints, who venture into Lincoln County with a record of 6-14 on the season.

The Lady Panthers looked to rebound after back-to-back losses last Thursday in the Panhandle against Chadron and Scottsbluff, respectfully.

Meanwhile, the Saints looked to snap a five-game losing streak. Their last victory came against the Panthers earlier this month with a 18-15 victory.

Early in the game, a pitch from Olivia Moorhead forced a foul ball, but Catcher Katie Abbott was there to force an out. The Saints were too much to handle in this one though for Hershey as the Panthers fell 11-3.

Hershey will be back in action Tuesday against Gothenburg, meanwhile, Southern Valley Alma will play Chase County before ending their season against Kearney Catholic.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors
Police lights
Scottsbluff woman arrested for DUI after crash with child
Adult Prom was held in North Platte on Saturday and it was to benefit Rape/Domestic Abuse...
Adult Prom in North Platte donates funds to Rape/Domestic Abuse Program
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
White House, Pete Buttigieg announces more than $15 million in railroad funding for Nebraska

Latest News

Hershey Softball hosts Southern Valley/Alma
Hershey Softball hosts Southern Valley/Alma
Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team snags top five finishes in Iowa
Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team snags top five finishes in Iowa
Bergen Reilly freshman setter for Nebraska Volleyball.
Bergen Reilly Named B1G Setter and Freshman of the Week
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Michigan Game Week Press Conference (9/25/23)
Matt Rhule: "I believe that toughness is a skill, it's a muscle. It's not something you're innately born with."