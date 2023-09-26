Hershey Softball hosts Southern Valley/Alma

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska high school softball season is quickly winding down with just a few games left in the season. Monday evening the 10-17 Lady Panthers of Hershey hosted the Southern Valley Alma Saints, who venture into Lincoln County with a record of 6-14 on the season.

The Lady Panthers looked to rebound after back-to-back losses last Thursday in the Panhandle against Chadron and Scottsbluff, respectfully.

Meanwhile, the Saints looked to snap a five-game losing streak. Their last victory came against the Panthers earlier this month with a 18-15 victory.

Early in the game, a pitch from Olivia Moorhead forced a foul ball, but Catcher Katie Abbott was there to force an out. The Saints were too much to handle in this one though for Hershey as the Panthers fell 11-3.

Hershey will be back in action Tuesday against Gothenburg, meanwhile, Southern Valley Alma will play Chase County before ending their season against Kearney Catholic.

