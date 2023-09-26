Husker Hoops back on the hardwood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Basketball programs started Fall practice this week with the season 6 weeks away. The Men’s Tuesday morning practice was briefly open to the media where Fred Hoiberg and the players could be seen in action.

“We’re the oldest team in the Big Ten and that matters,” Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach, said.

The Huskers experience will be a factor this season. They return key pieces from a season ago in players such as Keisei Tominaga, Sam Hoiberg, and Juwan Gary. They also see new faces join the program via recruiting and the transfer portal, those players include:

Ahron Ulis, 6-3 Jr. Guard, Iowa Transfer

Brice Williams, 6-7 Jr. Guard, Charlotte Transfer

Jarron “Boogie” Coleman, 6-5 Sr. Guard, Ball State Transfer

Rienk Mast, 6-10 Jr. Forward, Bradley Transfer

Josiah Allick, 6-8 Sr. Forward, New Mexico Transfer

Eli Rice, 6-8 Fr. Guard

Matar Diop, 6-10 Fr. Forward

With the newcomers it adds notable size for Nebraska, the team lost big men Derrick Walker, Wilhelm Breidenbach, and Oleg Kojenets in the off season.

“We have depth.. more depth than any team we’ve had. We have size and versatility.. we can play small, we can play big, we can play gigantic,” Hoiberg said.

New Mexico transfer, Josiah Allick, is the brother of Nebraska Volleyball standout Bekka Allick. Josiah attended Lincoln North Star High School.

Ahron Ulis, Iowa transfer guard and previous starter in the Big Ten, is currently still under investigation from the NCAA following a gambling probe and being charged with tampering with evidence. Coach Hoiberg said on the matter that the team will continue to cooperate with the NCAA and have Ahron practice with the team. Ulis faces potential disciplinary action from the NCAA.

At practice, the only player not participating was Blaise Keita. Keita is still recovering from surgery and is currently out.

On the women’s side of things, the media heard from head coach Amy Williams. Williams and the Huskers are coming off of 2 WNIT wins a season ago.

“Our team is really motivated to show that we deserve to be playing in the NCAA Tournament and that’s something we are going to have to prove,” Amy Williams said.

For fans, the first time to see the Husker Hoops in action will be on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at the Opening Night with Husker Hoops.

