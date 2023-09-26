Kanode sentenced for conspiracy to kill witnesses

A district judge sentenced Charles Kanode to 35 years in prison for attempting to arrange the...
A district judge sentenced Charles Kanode to 35 years in prison for attempting to arrange the murder of witnesses against him while he was held at the Nemaha County Jail in Auburn(News Channel Nebraska)
By Dan Swanson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A district judge sentenced Charles Kanode to 35 years in prison for attempting to arrange the murder of witnesses against him while he was held at the Nemaha County Jail in Auburn.

Prosecutors said a former inmate told authorities that Kanode attempted to hire him kill his ex-wife and her family members that might testify against him.   Court records said Kanode had already paid another man $500 for the killing, but complained that the man was dragging his feet. The venue for the case was moved out of Nemaha County when allegations were also made that Kanode was attempting to hire the killing of the judge.

Defense attorneys said Kanode was a guard at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institute during the Mother’s Day riot of 2015, where two inmates convicted of crimes against children were murdered.

“As this matter unfolded Mr. Kanode was charged with 19 counts of child sexual assault,” said Allen Fankhauser, defense attorney. “He is no longer so charged. That it was so stated made a difference to Mr. Kanode’s mental state in this particular matter. This prompted the charges here. He was keenly aware of the longevity of child sexual predators in prison.”

He said Kanode estimated that, if convicted of sexual assault against a child, his time in prison would be no longer than the next riot.

Fankhauser asked for a sentence of three to four years.

Corey O’Brien of the Attorney General’s Office dismissed the defense argument that the murder plots were just jailhouse talk. He said there were bank records showing financial transactions and Kanode held a map of the layout of his ex-wife’s residence against the visitor window in the jail for a prospective hitman to see.

“No matter how scared anybody is that comes through the criminal justice system, the responses and underhanded attempts of Mr. Kanode openly talking about intimidating or eliminating witnesses so they could not testify against him is something the state can not ever condone,” O’Brien said. “Regardless of whether or not somebody is terrified of the outcome of their criminal case, the way that Mr. Kanode did in this case can not be tolerated and for that he needs to serve a substantial amount in jail.”

The judge sentenced Kanode to 18 to 24 months for unlawful photos, two to three years for child abuse and 18 to 20 years for conspiracy to murder. Judge Stefanie Martinez said all sentences will run consecutively for a total of 35 years. Kanode will not have to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country artists Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum will headline the 2024 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero...
Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum to headline concert series at 2024 NEBRASKAland Days
Lincoln County government agencies will start to be able to send out messages through a service...
Lincoln County emergency text alerts to begin Tuesday
White House, Pete Buttigieg announces more than $15 million in railroad funding for Nebraska
Traffic along South Jeffers Street switched lanes as part of the reconstruction project for...
Jeffers Street construction shifts lanes
A car drove completely through a house in Huntersville on Sunday.
Car crashes completely through home, leaving at least 1 person hurt

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook2 9-25-2023
Sunny and warm this week; Storm chances return by weekend
34-year-old Michael Olson
North Platte Police find 24 pounds of marijuana, mushrooms during traffic stop
Harvest season.
Drivers and ag producers to share Nebraska roads during harvest season
Kelli Lepler pleaded not guilty to 45 theft by deception charges in Hall County District Court.
Monument Advisors owner pleads not guilty in district court