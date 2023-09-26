DHHS caseworker shot while doing child welfare check in Lincoln

An ex-Air Park Rec Center employee who was recently cited for assault was arrested in connection with the shooting
LPD arrested Brent Lopez, an ex-Air Park Rec Center employee who was recently cited for assault, in relation to a shooting that injured a DHHS caseworker.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested 38-year-old Brent Lopez, an ex-Air Park Rec Center employee who was recently cited for assault, in relation to a shooting that injured a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services caseworker on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area of North 7th and Y Streets for a person shot at 3:57 p.m. Responding officers found a 28-year-old man with one gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment by Lincoln Fire and Rescue. His injuries are not life-threatening.

According to LPD, two DHHS caseworkers had been responding to the home for a child welfare check. While they were on the grass in front of the home, police said Lopez came outside and fired multiple rounds with a handgun from the front porch. One case worker was shot once, the other was not injured.

Police arrested Lopez of Lincoln without incident for assault on an officer, a Class II felony, and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. Three children present at the time of the shooting were interviewed at the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center and will be cared for at a safe location.

The Criminal Investigations Unit is following up with evidence collection and interviews as the investigation continues.

Those with information can call our non-emergency number at 402- 441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

38-year-old Brent Lopez
38-year-old Brent Lopez(10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country artists Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum will headline the 2024 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero...
Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum to headline concert series at 2024 NEBRASKAland Days
34-year-old Michael Olson
North Platte Police find 24 pounds of marijuana, mushrooms during traffic stop
Wayne Scheeckle (right) with Schmeeckle Bros Construction points out construction progress to...
Sustainable Beef, LLC construction nearly 20% completed
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
Kelli Lepler pleaded not guilty to 45 theft by deception charges in Hall County District Court.
Monument Advisors owner pleads not guilty in district court

Latest News

Nebraska State Patrol troopers on the scene of a standoff in Gering early Wednesday morning.
Standoff in Gering closes schools Wednesday
A moderation in temperatures during the day Wednesday
Slightly above average temperatures and plenty of sun Wednesday through Sunday
A meeting at Venue 304 took place to discuss the future of taxes and how this year's...
Meeting over the reshaping of Nebraska taxes takes place at Venue 304
In our weather quiz this morning, we played a little game called, "Put the Phases in Order!"
Weather Quiz 9-27-2023