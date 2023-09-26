North Platte Police find 24 pounds of marijuana, mushrooms during traffic stop

34-year-old Michael Olson
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Police seized drugs and cash during a traffic stop on the city’s east side Monday night.

According to the North Platte Police Department, an officer patrolling the area near east Philip Avenue pulled over a vehicle around 8:10 p.m. for driving 56 mph in a 40 mph zone while traveling northbound on Newberry Access Road. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 34-year-old Michael Olson.

During the stop, NPPD said officers smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and asked Olson to step out while it was searched.

NPPD said police found 21 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana weighing 23.88 pounds, 8.99 pounds of wax, 2.79 pounds of Psilocybin mushrooms, multiple scheduled pills, and nonscheduled, prescription-only pills inside of the vehicle. Additionally, $310 in cash that was split into smaller denominations and held together with a rubber band was also found inside.

Olson was taken into custody without incident and was booked in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Olson faces several drug charges including charges of distribution of a controlled substance - marijuana, distribution of a controlled substance - psilocybin mushroom, possession of a controlled substance 1,2,3, possession of a controlled substance 4,5, possession of money while in violation of a drug offense, and possession of a legend drug.

