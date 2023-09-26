Slightly above average temperatures and sunny skies over the next several days

Tuesday will be filled with mild temperatures and crystal clear skies. A good day for Fall activities!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the next several days, temperatures will be on the slightly warmer side with dry conditions throughout the viewing area.

A strong area of high pressure will be allowing for the area to keep quiet during the next few days. Highs during this time will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s with mainly sunny skies and light winds. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s with mainly clear conditions.

Nice and quiet conditions remaining across the area over the next few days
Nice and quiet conditions remaining across the area over the next few days(Andre Brooks)

During the day Sunday into Monday, conditions will turn a little active with chances of showers and thunderstorms as a weak cold front will be pushing through. Temperatures will not change much, if any at all.

