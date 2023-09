NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes visited the Hershey Panthers softball team for a doubleheader on Tuesday evening.

The Swedes won both games by big margins, 9-0 and 11-3.

These were the final regular season games for both squads with Gothenburg finishing with a 20-10 record, while Hershey closed the year with a 10-20 mark.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.