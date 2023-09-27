Hershey Public Schools holds open house

Hershey Public Schools held an open house Tuesday to show the progress of their updated building.
Hershey Public Schools held an open house Tuesday to show the progress of their updated building.
By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After months of construction and upgrades to their facilities, Hershey Public Schools held their open house for this year on Tuesday.

While the renovations are not yet complete, the district is proud of what it has accomplished and what it will have in the future, like new ADA complaint bathrooms, a new cafeteria, and more work space for students.

“We are excited that we have our new space and that we are able to show it off to everyone,” said school superintendent Jane Davis. “It is much needed space and we have additional construction space, as well as ADA compliant bathrooms.”

The renovation is scheduled to be completed over the next few years and will also include other new facilities.

