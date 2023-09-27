Husker gymnast set for World Gymnastics Championships

Rising sophomore Csenge Bácskay is set to compete at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World...
Rising sophomore Csenge Bácskay is set to compete at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. The event will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8, and will be held at the Sportpaleis.(press release)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Rising sophomore Csenge Bácskay is set to compete at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. The event will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8, and will be held at the Sportpaleis.

Bácskay and Team Hungary will compete against Germany and Finland in Subdivision 8 on Oct. 2, at 10:45 a.m. (CT). This marks Bácskay’s second world championships as she competed with Team Hungary last year in Liverpool.

The top eight team scores will advance to the team finals set for Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 12:30 p.m. (CT).

The top eight scores from each event will advance to the apparatus finals. Vault and uneven bars finals will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 a.m. (CT), and the beam and floor finals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7 a.m. (CT).

The championships are a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Teams and individuals will compete for qualifying scores.

Fans can watch the team, individual and apparatus finals on Peacock. Live results can be found here.

The full schedule for women’s events can be found below. Additional information about the event can be accessed at the event website.

Sunday, Oct. 1 – 9:00 a.m.-1:50 p.m. CT – Women’s Qualifications Day 1

  • 9:00 a.m. CT – Subdivision 1 (ITA, NED)
  • 10:45 a.m. CT – Subdivision 2 (TPE, USA)
  • 12:30 p.m. CT – Subdivision 3 (GBR, KOR, RSA)

Monday, Oct. 2 – 3:00 a.m.-3:35 p.m. CT – Women’s Qualifications Day 2

  • 3:00 a.m. CT – Subdivision 4 (ESP, BEL, ROU)
  • 4:30 a.m. CT – Subdivision 5 (MEX, SWE)
  • 6:00 a.m. CT – Subdivision 6 (AUS, BRA)
  • 9:15 a.m. CT – Subdivision 7 (AUT, CAN)
  • 10:45 a.m. CT – Subdivision 8 (GER, HUN, FIN)
  • 12:45 p.m. CT – Subdivision 9 (JPN, CZE, ARG)
  • 2:15 p.m. CT – Subdivision 10 (FRA, CHN)

Wednesday, Oct. 4 – 12:30-3:05 p.m. CT – Women’s Team Final

Thursday, Oct. 6 – 12:30-3:00 p.m. CT – Women’s All-Around Final

Saturday, Oct. 7 – 7:00-11:00 a.m. CT – Apparatus Finals Day 1 (MFX, WVT, MPH, WUB, MSR)

Sunday, Oct. 8 – 7:00-11:00 a.m. CT – Apparatus Finals Day 2 (MVT, WBB, MPB, WFX, MHB)

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country artists Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum will headline the 2024 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero...
Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum to headline concert series at 2024 NEBRASKAland Days
34-year-old Michael Olson
North Platte Police find 24 pounds of marijuana, mushrooms during traffic stop
Wayne Scheeckle (right) with Schmeeckle Bros Construction points out construction progress to...
Sustainable Beef, LLC construction nearly 20% completed
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
Kelli Lepler pleaded not guilty to 45 theft by deception charges in Hall County District Court.
Monument Advisors owner pleads not guilty in district court

Latest News

Nebraska Men's Basketball returns to practice ahead of the 2023-2024 season.
Husker Hoops back on the hardwood
Fan reminders for Friday’s baseball exhibition vs. Omaha
FULL VIDEO: WR Alex Bullock Michigan Game Week Press Conference (9/26/23)
FULL VIDEO: WR Alex Bullock Michigan Game Week Press Conference (9/26/23)
FULL VIDEO: DB Omar Brown Michigan Game Week Press Conference (9/26/23)
FULL VIDEO: DB Omar Brown Michigan Game Week Press Conference (9/26/23)