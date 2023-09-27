Husker gymnast set for World Gymnastics Championships

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Rising sophomore Csenge Bácskay is set to compete at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. The event will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8, and will be held at the Sportpaleis.

Bácskay and Team Hungary will compete against Germany and Finland in Subdivision 8 on Oct. 2, at 10:45 a.m. (CT). This marks Bácskay’s second world championships as she competed with Team Hungary last year in Liverpool.

The top eight team scores will advance to the team finals set for Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 12:30 p.m. (CT).

The top eight scores from each event will advance to the apparatus finals. Vault and uneven bars finals will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 a.m. (CT), and the beam and floor finals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7 a.m. (CT).

The championships are a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Teams and individuals will compete for qualifying scores.

Fans can watch the team, individual and apparatus finals on Peacock. Live results can be found here.

The full schedule for women’s events can be found below. Additional information about the event can be accessed at the event website.

Sunday, Oct. 1 – 9:00 a.m.-1:50 p.m. CT – Women’s Qualifications Day 1

9:00 a.m. CT – Subdivision 1 (ITA, NED)

10:45 a.m. CT – Subdivision 2 (TPE, USA)

12:30 p.m. CT – Subdivision 3 (GBR, KOR, RSA)

Monday, Oct. 2 – 3:00 a.m.-3:35 p.m. CT – Women’s Qualifications Day 2

3:00 a.m. CT – Subdivision 4 (ESP, BEL, ROU)

4:30 a.m. CT – Subdivision 5 (MEX, SWE)

6:00 a.m. CT – Subdivision 6 (AUS, BRA)

9:15 a.m. CT – Subdivision 7 (AUT, CAN)

10:45 a.m. CT – Subdivision 8 (GER, HUN, FIN)

12:45 p.m. CT – Subdivision 9 (JPN, CZE, ARG)

2:15 p.m. CT – Subdivision 10 (FRA, CHN)

Wednesday, Oct. 4 – 12:30-3:05 p.m. CT – Women’s Team Final

Thursday, Oct. 6 – 12:30-3:00 p.m. CT – Women’s All-Around Final

Saturday, Oct. 7 – 7:00-11:00 a.m. CT – Apparatus Finals Day 1 (MFX, WVT, MPH, WUB, MSR)

Sunday, Oct. 8 – 7:00-11:00 a.m. CT – Apparatus Finals Day 2 (MVT, WBB, MPB, WFX, MHB)

