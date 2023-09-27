Maywood-Hayes Center best Brady at triangular

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maywood-Hayes Center Wolves squared off against the Brady Eagles in a volleyball triangular hosted by Wallace on Tuesday night.

The Wolves defeated the Eagles in three sets.

Next up for the Brady they visit Maywood-Hayes Center on Tuesday at .

Maywood-Hayes Center will participate in a triangular in Hoxie, Kansas on Thursday, before facing Brady on Tuesday.

