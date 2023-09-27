McCook Community College volleyball sweeps season series against North Platte Community College

MCCOOK, Neb. (KNOP) - The Indians of McCook Community College defeated the Lady Knights of North Platte Community College on Tuesday at Peter and Dolores Graff Events Center in McCook.

This was the second meeting between the two teams this season. McCook won the first meeting three sets to one in North Platte on Sept. 6.

North Platte Community College was hoping to tie the season series but the Indians had other ideas. NPCC would take the first set and MCC would take the second.

NPCC and MCC would go back and forth in sets three and four to force a set five where MCC would win it 15-9 to win the match and the season series.

North Platte Community College searches for win number seven as they travel to Kansas on Friday, Sept. 29 to take on Highland Community College. McCook Community College looks to add another win to their totals on Friday, Sept. 29 as they head to Colorado to take on Otero College.

