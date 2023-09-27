McCook Community College volleyball sweeps season series against North Platte Community College

The Indians of McCook Community College defeated the Lady Knights of North Platte Community College on Tuesday at Peter and Dolores Graff Events Center.
By Aron Geml
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCOOK, Neb. (KNOP) - The Indians of McCook Community College defeated the Lady Knights of North Platte Community College on Tuesday at Peter and Dolores Graff Events Center in McCook.

This was the second meeting between the two teams this season. McCook won the first meeting three sets to one in North Platte on Sept. 6.

North Platte Community College was hoping to tie the season series but the Indians had other ideas. NPCC would take the first set and MCC would take the second.

NPCC and MCC would go back and forth in sets three and four to force a set five where MCC would win it 15-9 to win the match and the season series.

North Platte Community College searches for win number seven as they travel to Kansas on Friday, Sept. 29 to take on Highland Community College. McCook Community College looks to add another win to their totals on Friday, Sept. 29 as they head to Colorado to take on Otero College.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country artists Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum will headline the 2024 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero...
Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum to headline concert series at 2024 NEBRASKAland Days
Lincoln County government agencies will start to be able to send out messages through a service...
Lincoln County emergency text alerts to begin Tuesday
White House, Pete Buttigieg announces more than $15 million in railroad funding for Nebraska
Traffic along South Jeffers Street switched lanes as part of the reconstruction project for...
Jeffers Street construction shifts lanes
A car drove completely through a house in Huntersville on Sunday.
Car crashes completely through home, leaving at least 1 person hurt

Latest News

High school softball results for Tuesday, Sept. 26th
Local high school softball scores for Sept. 26th
Swedes visit the Panthers
Gothenburg dominate Hershey in doubleheader action
High school volleyball results for Tuesday, Sept. 26
Local high school volleyball scores for Sept. 26th
The Irish sweep the Broncos
St. Pat’s reclaim winning record with victory against Mullen
The Indians of McCook Community College defeated the Lady Knights of North Platte Community...
McCook Community College volleyball sweeps season series against North Platte Community College