North Platte Area Habitat For Humanity Restore welcomes new manager

The North Platte Habitat for Humanity Restore has welcomed a new manager..
The North Platte Habitat for Humanity Restore has welcomed a new manager..(KNOP/ Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Habitat for Humanity Restore has welcomed a new manager.

After serving as a manager of ACE Hardware here in North Platte for nine years, Doug Wallace thought it was time for a change and to look for something different. ACE and Habitat For Humanity have been partners since Wallace started at Ace and now serves as the manager for the restore here in North Platte that takes donations to help those in need.

“As of right now we are taking donations through the Habitat office so you can call the Habitat office here in North Platte and set up an appointment. We do donation pickups on Wednesday mostly all day, another gentleman and I go out and we pick up those donations,” Wallace said.

The restore accepts furniture, housewares, and other items that will go to Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to help build more affordable housing in North Platte.

The current Habitat for Humanity office is located on Cottonwood Road and will not be the office for long. Wallace said they are preparing to have a Habitat corner in the near future.

“We have actually taken over the corner of Front and Sycamore, the store is at 614 North Sycamore and we own the parking lot the empty lot across the street to the east, and a warehouse building to the south. So eventually we will sell the office on Cottonwood and build a new office in this location and it will be all in one central location,” Wallace said.

Wallace hopes that the restore will be opened by Christmas but if not after the first of the year.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol troopers on the scene of a standoff in Gering early Wednesday morning.
Standoff in Gering continues, hostages released
Country artists Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum will headline the 2024 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero...
Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum to headline concert series at 2024 NEBRASKAland Days
Wayne Scheeckle (right) with Schmeeckle Bros Construction points out construction progress to...
Sustainable Beef, LLC construction nearly 20% completed
34-year-old Michael Olson
North Platte Police find 24 pounds of marijuana, mushrooms during traffic stop
Lincoln Police are responding to a shooting near 7th and Y streets on Tuesday.
DHHS caseworker shot while doing child welfare check in Lincoln

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook2 9-25-2023
Sunshine and warm stays through the weekend
Nebraska State Patrol troopers on the scene of a standoff in Gering early Wednesday morning.
Standoff in Gering continues, hostages released
Aaliyah Ruiz was last seen on August 27, 2023.
Scottsbluff teenager missing for one month
On Wednesday, Governor Jim Pillen announced the extension of Nebraska Medicaid postpartum...
Governor Pillen announces change to bolster Medicaid coverage for Nebraska’s mothers and children