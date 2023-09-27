North Platte Area Habitat For Humanity Restore welcomes new manager

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Habitat for Humanity Restore has welcomed a new manager.

After serving as a manager of ACE Hardware here in North Platte for nine years, Doug Wallace thought it was time for a change and to look for something different. ACE and Habitat For Humanity have been partners since Wallace started at Ace and now serves as the manager for the restore here in North Platte that takes donations to help those in need.

“As of right now we are taking donations through the Habitat office so you can call the Habitat office here in North Platte and set up an appointment. We do donation pickups on Wednesday mostly all day, another gentleman and I go out and we pick up those donations,” Wallace said.

The restore accepts furniture, housewares, and other items that will go to Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to help build more affordable housing in North Platte.

The current Habitat for Humanity office is located on Cottonwood Road and will not be the office for long. Wallace said they are preparing to have a Habitat corner in the near future.

“We have actually taken over the corner of Front and Sycamore, the store is at 614 North Sycamore and we own the parking lot the empty lot across the street to the east, and a warehouse building to the south. So eventually we will sell the office on Cottonwood and build a new office in this location and it will be all in one central location,” Wallace said.

Wallace hopes that the restore will be opened by Christmas but if not after the first of the year.

