North Platte Planning Commission endorses land annexation and redevelopment plan at September meeting

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At the September City of North Platte Planning Commission meeting, Commissioners approved the annexation of property at 1617 East Railroad Street into the corporate limits of the city of North Platte. The property consists of 3.12 acres of land.

Following the Planning Commission’s endorsement, the item will be discussed at the North Platte City Council meeting next Tuesday.

The Planning Commission also endorsed a redevelopment plan on property in southern North Platte near Tractor Supply, the item will now be discussed Thursday by the city of North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority.

The city of North Platte Planning Commission was live-streamed on the city of North Platte’s YouTube page.

