North Platte Planning Commission endorses land annexation and redevelopment plan at September meeting

North Platte Planning Commission endorses land annexation and redevelopment plan at September meeting
By Tristen Winder
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At the September City of North Platte Planning Commission meeting, Commissioners approved the annexation of property at 1617 East Railroad Street into the corporate limits of the city of North Platte. The property consists of 3.12 acres of land.

Following the Planning Commission’s endorsement, the item will be discussed at the North Platte City Council meeting next Tuesday.

The Planning Commission also endorsed a redevelopment plan on property in southern North Platte near Tractor Supply, the item will now be discussed Thursday by the city of North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority.

The city of North Platte Planning Commission was live-streamed on the city of North Platte’s YouTube page.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country artists Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum will headline the 2024 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero...
Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum to headline concert series at 2024 NEBRASKAland Days
Lincoln County government agencies will start to be able to send out messages through a service...
Lincoln County emergency text alerts to begin Tuesday
White House, Pete Buttigieg announces more than $15 million in railroad funding for Nebraska
Traffic along South Jeffers Street switched lanes as part of the reconstruction project for...
Jeffers Street construction shifts lanes
A car drove completely through a house in Huntersville on Sunday.
Car crashes completely through home, leaving at least 1 person hurt

Latest News

NEBRASKAland Days Executive Director David Fudge is joined by NEBRASKAland Days Board of...
Parker McCollum and Jelly Roll to headline 60th anniversary of NEBRASKAland Days in North Platte
Wayne Scheeckle (right) with Schmeeckle Bros Construction points out construction progress to...
Sustainable Beef, LLC construction nearly 20% completed
34-year-old Michael Olson
North Platte Police find 24 pounds of marijuana, mushrooms during traffic stop
Tax discussion held in North Platte included multiple from the state legislature.
Tax discussion held in North Platte