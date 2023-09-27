Over 100 masked teens ransack, loot Philadelphia stores leading to several arrests, police say

Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also...
Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also allegedly assaulted a security guard at the store.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Central City on Tuesday, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests, authorities and witnesses said.

An Apple Store was hit at around 8 p.m. and police chased fleeing teenagers, recovering dropped iPhones and a “pile of iPads” at one spot, a police statement said.

More than 100 people who appeared to be teenagers looted a Lululemon store, NBC10 Philadelphia reported, citing a police officer.

Video posted on social media showed masked people in hoodies running out of Lululemon and police officers grabbing several and tackling them to the sidewalk, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

No injuries were immediately reported but CBS Philadelphia said a security guard was assaulted at the Foot Locker.

The flash mob-style ransacking followed an earlier peaceful protest over a judge’s Tuesday decision to dismiss murder and other charges against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver, Eddie Irizarry, through a rolled-up window.

However, several police commanders said that the store ransacking wasn’t connected to earlier demonstrations, CBS Philadelphia reported.

The thefts also occurred on the same day that Target announced it will close nine stores in four states, including one in New York City’s East Harlem neighborhood, and three in the San Francisco Bay Area, saying that theft and organized retail crime have threatened the safety of its workers and customers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country artists Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum will headline the 2024 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero...
Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum to headline concert series at 2024 NEBRASKAland Days
Lincoln County government agencies will start to be able to send out messages through a service...
Lincoln County emergency text alerts to begin Tuesday
White House, Pete Buttigieg announces more than $15 million in railroad funding for Nebraska
Traffic along South Jeffers Street switched lanes as part of the reconstruction project for...
Jeffers Street construction shifts lanes
A car drove completely through a house in Huntersville on Sunday.
Car crashes completely through home, leaving at least 1 person hurt

Latest News

NEBRASKAland Days Executive Director David Fudge is joined by NEBRASKAland Days Board of...
Parker McCollum and Jelly Roll to headline 60th anniversary of NEBRASKAland Days in North Platte
Wayne Scheeckle (right) with Schmeeckle Bros Construction points out construction progress to...
Sustainable Beef, LLC construction nearly 20% completed
City of North Platte Nebraska logo
North Platte Planning Commission endorses land annexation and redevelopment plan at September meeting
34-year-old Michael Olson
North Platte Police find 24 pounds of marijuana, mushrooms during traffic stop