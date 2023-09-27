Parker McCollum and Jelly Roll to headline 60th anniversary of NEBRASKAland Days in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NEBRASKAland Days organization announced performers for the 2024 Viaero Wireless Summer Jam Concert Series on Tuesday.

This summer marks the 60th edition of NEBRASKAland Days. Country music newcomer Meg McRee will kick things off Friday, June 21st followed by Red Dirt Group Flatland Calvary and headliner Parker McCollum.

“Parker is an artist who has been around for a while. He not long ago sold out the Houston Stock Show, which is not an easy thing to do and there are not a lot of folks that can say that. Parker is an excellent artist that originally started in the Texas Red Dirt scene and got picked up in Nashville about two or three years ago and we’ve really seen his career take off,” said NEBRASKAland Days Executive Director David Fudge.

McCollum has been nominated for CMA New Artist of the Year, Fudge says McCollum has a good chance of claiming the award. However, he will be up against fellow NEBRASKAland Days Headliner, Jelly Roll.

“Jelly is maybe one of the best stories we’ve seen in Country Music in a really long time. A really authentic artist, a really great songwriter, and has collaborated with a lot of the people that you’ve probably heard of in Country Music, he really puts on a fabulous stage show that we’ve been working out the details on for some time as well,” Fudge added.

Not only was Jelly Roll nominated for CMA New Artist of the Year but has was nominated for five Country Music Association Awards, the second most of any artist behind 2022 NEBRASKAland Days performer, Lainey Wilson.

Ahead of Jelly Roll’s performance on Saturday, June 22nd is the established Priscilla Block and up-and-coming Country-Rocker Austin Snell. Fudge says the lineup features established artists who have yet to reach their ceiling.

“I mean Jelly has five CMA nominations; new artist of the year, new album of the year, a collaboration of the year, and breakout video of the year, I mean these are artists that are and coming yet Jelly has one of the hottest products out right now with the Whisitt Chapel album, so we’re really excited to bring him here. I think it’s a good get for North Platte,” Fudge added.

The 2024 Festival will mark the last for Fudge as the Executive Director of NEBRASKAland Days after announcing his retirement in August.

”We’ve invested a lot of time into Nebraskaland Days, this year will mark 20 years for us. It’ll be a weird year, kind of one of those years where we are excited to see it come and it’ll be hard to see it go, but it’s time to get a fresh set of eyes on it and we are excited to be able to go out with a bang like this, I mean closing on Jelly Roll I don’t know that it gets better than that,” Fudge concluded.

Tickets for the 2024 Viaero Wireless Summer Jam Concert Series will go on sale on Wednesday, October 4th.

